Worker Falls to Death at Wilson Hall

A self-employed electrician fell to his death on the campus of Tennessee State University on Oct. 29. The victim has been identified by Nashville Metro Police as 55-year-old Richard Bray, a Nashville resident.

A subcontractor hired Bray for electrical construction for Wilson Hall, where he worked on the sixth floor. Bray stumbled over the edge of the building around 12:20 p.m. Emergency serves where called soon after. . Nearby workers say they were around 50 feet away when they heard someone yell at the time of the fall.

Bray was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but passed away on arrival.

Metro Police say his death was an unfortunate accident.