TSU Alumni Toss the dirt during Homecoming

By Jailen Leavell

Tennessee State University has unveiled a major construction projects that will change the institution’s footprint forever. Thursday, October 18th was the groundbreaking for the Alumni Welcome Center.

The center will be the first privately funded building gifted to the University, as well as the first building to be funded by alumni.

Earlier this year, alums Amos and Brenda Otis made a commitment to build the center. “It is a privilege and a pleasure to be able to do something for the university that pulled me out of the streets of Detroit and gave me an education and an opportunity to be a productive citizen,” said Amos Otis.

Nathan Andrews was all smiles as he stood in front of what is now Humphries Hall and pointed to the parking lot on the other side – soon to be the home of the Alumni Welcome Center. Alumni gathered during the groundbreaking for photos, refreshments and remembrance of the plethora of memories they shared at Tennessee State University. Many expressed they look forward to the next celebration featuring the ribbon-cutting ceremony.