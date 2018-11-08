Alumni return to pass out special gifts

By Jailen Leavell

Several alumni paused from this year’s Homecoming festivities to give back to the current students through the Big Blue Giveaway.

“It’s an initiative that started six or seven years ago where alumni come back to campus and give back through cash, cards, meals- Whatever is wanted or needed at the time,” said alumna Jada Wright Nichols, “we just gave away about $200 dollars in big blue giveaway cash”.

This year’s giveaway was dedicated to Melaka Grimes-Jackson, a TSU alumni that died in a boating accident in the Bahamas. Jackson was a student at Tennessee State from 1996 to 2000. She was from Chattanooga native and studied Business Administration while at TSU.

Mya Howard, a Big Blue giveaway recipient, said, “The Big Blue Giveaway ultimately made me feel like the Alumni do care about the current students. The experience helped me understand the importance of giving back and the impact of giving back”.

Nichols said she hopes the Big Blue Giveaway inspires students to continue down their path and journey. They want students to know and understand that alums are here to support them and when they become graduates they need to have a giving spirit to support the TSU foundation.