TSU Awards First Getahn Ward Scholarship

Tennessee State University senior and Mass Communications major Alexis Clark is the first recipient of the Getahn Ward Memorial Scholarship that supports journalism students at the university.

The award of $2000 was presented to Clark in the newsroom of The Tennessean, where Ward

worked for nearly two decades. Ward was an award-winning business reporter who last year died suddenly at 45 following a short illness.

He was also an adjunct professor at TSU where he taught introductory journalism courses. He often spoke to students about what they needed to do to pursue careers in journalism.

In addition to taking a class from Ward, Clark also wrote her first story for The Meter about

Ward when he returned to the student newspaper to speak to the staff.

Clark is a native of St. Louis, MO. She has been a member of The Meter staff at TSU since

her freshman year. Ward had been editor of the student paper before he graduated in the 1980s.

Clark expects to graduate in May 2019 with a concentration in journalism. She hopes to tell the stories of the voiceless during her career.

The scholarship was launched by the Nashville chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, The Tennessean, the Gannett Foundation and TSU. So far the scholarship has raised more than $55,000. Donations are still being accepted.