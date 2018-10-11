Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Sparks Protest and Pints

Protests against newly-sworn in Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh have been unrelenting and continuous, with protestors swarming Capitol Hill the day of the confirmation vote. Smaller protests were also held across the country.

The outcry against Kavanaugh increased after several women stepped forward with allegations of sexual assault against the conservative justice. The revelation gave the vote an additional meaning. Many viewed the vote as an indicator as to how the American justice system reacts to sexual assault allegations and consequences for the accused.

Several protestors carried signs reading ‘Women Must Be Heard’, ‘I Believe Her’, and ‘Kava-Nope’. Capitol Hill police arrested 164 protesters during Saturday’s demonstrations, including 13 women who were arrested for shouting in the Senate galleries during the voting process.

Despite the efforts of Democrats in the Senate, Kavanaugh was confirmed for the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote on Saturday, Oct. 6. This narrow margin has made this vote the tightest election for a Supreme Court nominee in 137 years (second only to the 24-23 vote of former justice Stanley Matthews in 1881).

Conservative voters celebrating Kavanaugh’s swearing-in took to the Internet to post images of them drinking under the hashtags ‘#BeersForBrett’ and ‘#BubblyForBrett’.

The hashtag alludes to the hearing launched in response to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while both were in high school. During the hearing, Kavanaugh referenced beer several times.

The outcome is a major victory for Republicans as the confirmation sets a conservative majority in the Supreme Court for the foreseeable future.