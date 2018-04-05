Women’s Center Director becomes an Author

By Leona Dunn

The Women’s Center director is now a published author, and her first order of books is already sold out. Miss Seanne Wilson, was named the director of the Tennessee State University Women’s Center last year after years of handling the day to day activities in the office. Now this Women’s History month, Wilson has released her first book entitled ‘Over Coming Me’.

“After a lot of time re-assessing my life, I realized I was my own problem and I was the only one who could fix myself,” Wilson said. “I am hoping that through this novel I can inspire other young women to not make the same mistakes I did, to learn from my struggle.”

The book is an autobiography of Wilson’s life from the time she was seven to now. Dealing with subjects such as death, divorce, and even sexual issues, the book discusses how Wilson dealt with adversity and how she is still planning on doing more to address these issues with young girls everywhere.

“It was good to hear her testimony, it was good to see how she overcame all the obstacles, and it inspired me to want to tell my story,” said Kayla Daniels, a sophomore volunteer at the women’s center.

Wilson has been doing book signings all over college campuses across Nashville and speaking to young women about how to overcome their selves and look at the bigger picture. She held her first book signing in the TSU Bookstore, where 17 people attended with photocopies of the book before it even hit the shelf.