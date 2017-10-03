Tigers Take the Classics

By Kody Carr

The Tigers pounce again! This past Saturday, the twenty-third ranked Tennessee State Tigers football team beat Jackson State, 17-15 in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Quarterback and MVP of this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, Treon Harris, led the Tiger’s offense with 78 yards passing, and 98 yards rushing. Harris also gave the tiger’s a boost by scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season, which also got the Tigers on the board first.

Kicker Lane Clark decided to get in on the action by making a 26-yard field goal, to put the Tigers up 10-3. Wide Receiver, Patrick Smith, really made the difference in the game by returning a punt 58 yards in the fourth quarter.

But the victory didn’t come easy. Jackson State’s Terrell Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff for 87 yards, cutting down the Tiger’s lead to two points. Jackson State’s attempt at a two-point conversion and a last-second field goal failed, giving the Tigers the 17-15 victory.

The phrase “defense wins ball games” is very true. Junior linebacker, Blair Edwards, and senior linebacker Chris Collins, both shined on the defensive side of the ball. Edwards finished the game with an impressive 12 tackles, one shy of a career high. Collins finished the game with 10 tackles, which is the second game in a row the phenom linebacker reached double digits in tackles.

Tennessee State has beat Jackson State for the sixth time in a row and is 17-11 in the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers are 2-0 for the third year in a row, but that doesn’t mean they are complacent at all.

“It’s big. The team came out playing hard and kept our confidence up.” That’s what safety, Laquarius Cook said on the Tigers being 2-0. Defensive lineman Jason Morrow says, “It’s a great feeling being 2-0, but it’s still the beginning of the season. We still have a long road ahead of us.”

The Tigers next task is a heated matchup against Florida A&M September 16th for the Tampa classic at Raymond James Stadium.