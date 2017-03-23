Why Do We Game?

By Victoria Gourdin

Playing video games is more or less a given in today’s society. According to VentureBeat News, over 1.2 billion people are playing videogames worldwide and of those people, 46 percent of gamers are women and 54 percent are men. While men dominate the world of gaming, women are not too far behind. However, that statistic does bring up the question of what type of games are out there. When asked what their preferred games were, people automatically assumed that the game would be for a specific console despite the fact that it was never specified. After a small poll from some TSU students, data showed that more people use the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. However, the “other” box was checked often as well. For many, regardless of gender, gaming goes far beyond a $300 console and some controllers. There are portable games, computer games, and even some cellular games that people prefer.

With that being said, people enjoy videogames in general and play them for different reasons. For some, they offer clarity and for others they simply serve as entertainment. For one TSU student, videogames serve as a distraction of sorts. When asked why he plays, Jory Teague mentioned that it was fun and it “lets [his] brain focus on something other than school. School can be difficult and overall stressful but having a go-to outlet such as videogames helps blow off some extra steam.” The debate about whether games are good or bad has been a commonly discussed topic, and while people are quick to put the blame on videogames for different types of mental and physical ailments, there has not been any “real” science to prove these theories. However, more professional studies are being conducted daily to find out the truth.

People want to know if videogames can actually be good for your health or if they make learning harder, inspire violence, or even affect physical health. With that being said, too much of anything is never healthy. Still, while there is the same lack of “real” evidence, many researchers are proving daily why playing videogames can be a good thing. Contrary to popular belief, playing videogames can make you a better decision maker, make you less anti-social, improve hand eye-coordination and even enhance your ability to learn according to an article from Game Designing.