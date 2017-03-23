TSU Honors Dr. Page

By Christina Young

Tennessee State University celebrates legacies by honoring the Pioneers of the Mass Communications department on March 3rd. The Distinguished honoree was Dr. Donald C. page, who has taught in the department of Communications since 1977, specializing in mass communications. Professor and Journalist Dr. Syb Brown reflected on Dr. Page’s time here and believes that his positive energy makes his teachings more valuable.

“Dr.Page is such a joy. He’s one of those people that you learn from by watching him and by listening. He drops wisdom so fast he could be the google search. “

Event chairperson Karren Russel looks as Dr.page as a mentor, as he took her under his wing when she first started teaching.

“When I was asked to be a part of the event, I thought back to the time when I was hired at the University and Dr.Page was one of the first people I met. He took me under his wing and gave me some advice on the classes I was teaching, including different teaching techniques. He is someone who always has his door open and always made it a point to help me out, making it unnecessary for me to ask.”

Not only did Dr.Page have the support from fellow faculty and staff, he also had the support from his family, such as his older brother, Gordon Page.

“He’s a wonderful uncle; my kids just think he’s the greatest thing that ever happened. He comes up and sees us regularly and he keeps in good touch. He has love for life, Greek mythology, his sailboat, and his family and friends and his job. He really loves his job.”

His dedication, love and commitment even made in impact on the students he taught by helping them get a foot out the door into their new future. There is so much to be said about our beloved Dr.Page, but we can start by saying thank you. Dr.Page proves that with a little love in your heart, your impact on others can be huge.