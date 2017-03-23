President Trump’s Russian Relations

By Ada Taylor

On Monday, March 20th, the directors of the NSA and FBI testified before The House Intelligence Community. While the conversation was not limited to one topic, much of the time was spent covering Russian interference in the 2016 election. FBI director James Comey and NSA director Mike Rogers were interrogated by Republicans and Democrats alike. Other topics that were touched on include the hacking of the DNC that took place last June, as well as President Trump’s claim that his predecessor, ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower in order to listen in on the then-candidate’s conversations.

When questioned, FBI director Comey said “I have no information that supports those tweets”, referring to the platform on which Trump broadcasted his claim. He also made it a point to add that the Justice Department authorized him to speak for them in addition to the FBI on that particular matter. This is concerning for a number of reasons. 1. A sitting president should know better than to make such a radical accusation without any evidence to support his claim, and 2. Trump’s excessive tweeting is a dangerous precedent to set as a major form of communication between President and the American people. I do not say this to be a critic of President Trump, as this would be concerning regardless of political ideologies.

What is also concerning regardless of your political leaning is the fact that a foreign territory was able to successfully hack one of our two major political parties. Still, it gets worse. In his opening statement, Comey confirmed that the FBI does have an open investigation into contentions that Trump’s campaign team worked with Russia in their meddling of our democratic process. On this matter, I feel the need to reiterate that it makes no difference whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or other – our president is under investigation for treason, and that is troubling.

The only bit of relief the public received from this hearing is confirmation that while there may have been Russian interference, no actual votes were changed.