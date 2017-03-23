NABJ Student Chapter Makes a Comeback

By: Shayla Simmons

If one finds himself or herself interested in aspects of print, digital, or broadcast journalism, or wants to hone his or her skills, meet like minded peers and establish fruitful connections, the NABJ (National Association of Black Journalist) Student Chapter is worth looking into.

Through the efforts of Jason Luntz, a professor here at Tennessee State University, and Mrs. Sandra Long Weaver, Advisor of The Meter and founder of the NABJ, the student chapter here at TSU has been rebooted. The chapter is expected to be student led, so those that are excited to dive into the world of professional journalism are encouraged to attend.

Students are expected to receive career and internship opportunities, professionalism workshops as well as guest speakers from professional journalists in the area. Interested students can also apply for national membership to the NABJ and take advantage of national conventions where job-recruiting prospects are available and possible business connections are endless. Student NABJ members also have access to exclusive internship opportunities.

If interested, please be on the look out for flyers giving details of the meeting. At the first meeting officers will be voted upon and expectations for the chapter will be discussed. Don’t miss out on such an opportunity!