A New Conversation: A Student Opinion Piece

By Leona Dunn

The purpose of special elections in the fall has always been to bring in the Freshmen Delegation and fill any vacant spots in the current Student Government Association administration. Yet, lately it’s been looked at as an easier, expedited way to run for a position without putting in as much effort. In recent years, this has made special elections a goal for others, rather than the secondary option it was intended to be. Because of this mindset there has not been a full Student Government Administration going into the summer in the last three years. As a result, the current administration is looking for solutions to solve this problem.

Having a full Student Government going into the summer is essential, since that is when most training and orientations for the purpose of preparing students for their position happens, so that they may hit the ground running in the fall. Special elections were always meant for the freshmen class, and hopefully SGA can work something out that will help us go back into the summer with a full Student Government Association. That way, we will be fully prepared for the upcoming year once again.