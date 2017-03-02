TSU Holds First Sadie Hawkins Dance

By Christina Young

Staff Writer

Love is in the air as Tennessee State University holds its very first Sadie Hawkins, hosted by The Women’s Center. The Sadie Hawkins Dance is usually an informal dance sponsored by a high school, middle school or college, in which female students either invite male students, or come with friends. The woman behind the dance, Seanne Wilson, thought the dance would be a fun thing for students to do on Valentine ’s Day. Wilsons also says that The Women’s Center here at TSU is excited about doing many different things this year.

She said one reason for holding the dance was that “We wanted to reach out to students and see what they would be excited about, and a lot of the young men and women say that its always the same old event and they wanted to do something different.” The dance had food, entertainment, music and dancing for the couples and friends to enjoy.

Sophomore Leona Dunn thought the dance was an amazing event and made this one of the best Valentine’s Days she has had. “The Women’s Center throws the best events. I am so happy I got to spend my Valentine’s day with friends and people that I care about rather than being alone, and that’s what it’s all about.”

It’s safe to say that this Valentine’s Day, students got more than just a card and some candy. They got memories that will last them a life time.