TSU Graduate Jackson is the New Mr. Clean

By Raven Ashlee Mosely-Hall

Staff Writer

Mr. Clean has cleaned himself up and become a new man! TSU graduate Mike Jackson has replaced the iconic cartoon of the tall, handsome man dressed in all white with a single gold hoop earring, after 59 years. Procter & Gamble held a contest looking for the new Mr. Clean, and after hundreds of videos were submitted, they selected fellow TSU Tiger Mike Jackson.

Mike graduated from TSU in 2003. While here he went to every home football game and while in high school in Atlanta, he played the sport himself. He majored in Marketing, and now he works in Sports Marketing.

Jackson made his debut in a commercial during the Super Bowl. “I’m a big football fan so being at the Super Bowl is pretty incredible,” said Jackson, who spent the week on radio row in his Mr. Clean garb doing interviews for the product. “I was really excited when I heard that would be my first duty as Mr. Clean. I can’t wait to see what else they have in store for me the rest of the year.”

Mr. Clean still has the slick bald head, gold earring and the tight white shirt we all know and love. But Mr. Jackson is different because he’s adding diversity to the brand, and quite frankly, can even help with the image of black men and how they are depicted. Mike is making us proud.