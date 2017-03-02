TSU Blood Drive Allows Students to Help Others

By Victoria Gourdin

When asked the question “why donate blood,” people have many different responses. Some do it because they feel it is the right thing to do. Others may know someone who might need blood. Still, regardless of matter what the reason is, people can donate blood knowing that they will be changing and helping a life. According to one of the Red Cross representatives, blood is one of the most priceless gifts you can give to anyone. The need for blood is constant and therefore so is the need for donations.

Set in Kean Hall, students showed up to offer not only their time and blood but also their insight as to why they would give blood in the first place. When asked why donate, Nhadya Cambridge said “it’s cool to me and I’m not afraid of needles or blood.” The process was fascinating to her and she was also able to help someone else in need. She also mentioned how fast and friendly the overall process was and at the end, the patients were offered free snacks to help with recovery. For Lyric Lowe, the process was the same for her after the 14-gauge needle. She found herself in the donating chair because of her brother who beat cancer but constantly needed blood because of a stem transplant. Despite the fact that she was more than spiteful of the rather large needle, her brother alone led her to Kean and into the donating chair. Finally, Charlie Green said “There’s not one specific reason [to donate].” He said while singing hallelujah. For Mr. Green, donating blood could be for anyone and it was simply a public good.

Donating blood may appear to be a simple and easy thing to do, but it can make a tremendous difference in someone else’s life. Blood drives are proven to alter the lives of many different people throughout the world and TSU students seem proud to participate.