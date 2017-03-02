Taylor’s Success Gained by Time at Tennessee State

By Christina Young

Staff Writer

Neysa Taylor, former Meter Editor at Tennessee State University and the current Director of Communications at the Tennessee Department of Corrections, came to visit and discussed her time as a student here at Tennessee State University and how her passion for news made her into the successful women she is today.

In 1993, during Taylor’s first semester at TSU, she decided to major in Mass Communications. This eventually led to an internship with Channel 4, where one of the first stories she covered was a fire that occurred on campus at Watsons Hall.

Ms. Taylor also spoke about how there were many times when she was the only black person in the newsroom. In this way, she says that “Diverse values have always been a passion of mine. I love telling the story that’s untold. I love being the voice of the voiceless. “ She believes that just because something isn’t part of your world, it doesn’t make it not newsworthy. Taylor’s passion for diversity motivated her to uncover stories for other stations as well, such as Channel 5, where she worked for 15 years.

Nesysa Taylor now works at the Corrections office and loves helping the misunderstood. In this regard she believes that there are too many people surface dwelling who do not take the time to know what’s really going on, and her position at the Department of Corrections helps to change that.

Taylor ended by saying that she works harder now than she ever has in her life. She advises people to go out and prosper. Go be great. She believes no job is too small. She enjoys working hard and says she doesn’t like to be comfortable. “I like to run, I like to stretch, I like to grow, I like to be at the table. I am ambitious to a fault, and it all started here at TSU.”