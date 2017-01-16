What’s New?

By Ada Taylor

Editor-in-Chief

To the incoming freshman and transfer students alike, welcome to the Big Blue Family! And to returning students and staff, welcome back! A lot of exciting things happened during the short period that we were gone. For one, Tennessee State University was awarded a $2 million dollar grant as part of the United Negro College Fund Career Pathways Initiative. With the help of this grant, we are hoping to see an improvement in student job placements.

Still, there are other things here at TSU that do not require improvement, such as our graduate nursing program. In fact, the TSU Master of Science in nursing degree was ranked No. 2 among the 50 Best Graduate Nursing Schools in America. While this news does not come as a surprise to those of us who know just how wonderful our institution truly really is, it is always nice to be recognized at the national level.

Nevertheless, it is not the grants or the national acknowledgment that will excite most students, but what is new on campus this semester. For the first time in five years, all nine of the Divine Nine Greek sororities and fraternities will be active this semester. It has been five years since TSU has seen an Alpha line and three years since we have had a new Delta line.

Whether or not Greek life is for you, this is great news for TSU! Many students have been less than satisfied with the social life here on campus, and many more are hoping to see that change with the return of the Pan-Hellenic council. But if you are planning to participate in the membership intake process, remember one word: discretion!

I hope you all have a blessed and productive semester, and again, welcome back!