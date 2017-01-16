TSU President Glenda Glover discusses initiatives to improve retention, graduation rates at spring 2017 Faculty and Staff Institute

By Lucas Johnson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – TSU President Glenda Glover says the university is implementing initiatives to improve retention and graduation rates, and the overall success of its students.

Glover addressed the Faculty and Staff Institute for the spring 2017 semester on Monday, Jan. 9.

Like any higher education institution, she said TSU has its challenges, but she’s optimistic about what lies ahead for the university because of initiatives that will help it maintain a “legacy of excellence.”

“This is an exciting time,” said Glover, “because the history of TSU is still being written.”

Employees gathered in Kean Hall also heard from Dr. Mark Hardy, vice president for academic affairs; Dr. Achintya Ray, chair of the Faculty Senate; and Staff Senate Chair Linda Goodman, all of whom told faculty and staff they play a roll in the success of TSU.

“Let’s commit ourselves to excellence,” Ray said.

Glover outlined steps TSU is taking to help students graduate – and on time. One key initiative uses eight so-called coaches to help students with their “personal and educational goals,” Glover said.

“They will help students understand their goals, and how to work through barriers,” she said.

At the same time, Glover said the university wants to stay competitive and reputable, which is why it’s implementing higher admission standards. Beginning the fall of 2017, all students must have a 2.5 grade point average and a 19 on the ACT for admission to TSU. The previous admission scores were 2.25 or a 19 on the ACT for in-state students, and a 2.5 or 19 ACT for out-of-state students.

“Quality begets quality,” Glover said.

The president also discussed capital improvement and infrastructure enhancements. They include construction of a new Health Sciences building, as well as plans for new residence halls, and stadium enhancements.

Glover also touted TSU’s nationally-recognized research, which undoubtedly contributed to $54 million in new awards for funding grants last year, at least $3 million more than the previous year.

Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, TSU’s chief research officer, said the millions of dollars the university receives is a result of “faculty members working hard to create innovative ideas.”

“I’m excited that we have new funds that will give us an opportunity to work on some outstanding research, to solve some of the national problems and needs,” Young said.