By Alexis Clark

It is all about starting early and being persistent if it is your dream. And that is exactly what aspiring entrepreneur, Sierra Holmes, is doing! Sierra is a freshman here at Tennessee state seeking a degree in fashion merchandise. She has her own brand; Sierra Nicole Exclusives, that includes exclusive hand painted clothing. Sierra has always had an artistic eye and a love for painting since she was a child and decided to incorporate her talent on customized clothing. Holmes started specifically designing jackets during the summer of 2016. “I’ve always wanted to wear my own art.” Stated Sierra as she described how she wants to expand her ideas to incorporate shirts, hoodies, and gloves.

Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo are a few of Holmes artistic inspirations. Frida was a famous painter who was known for creating her own self-portraits. “The obstacles Frida faced during her lifetime did not stop her from doing what she loved most, and that is motivating.”

While speaking about the theme of her jackets, Holmes says “I admire the natural look.” In fact, almost all of Sierra’s painted jackets share a theme based off of black culture, which is derived from Africa and promotes the natural empowered black woman. Soon Sierra plans on expanding her brand beyond the campus grounds and hopes to one day become known worldwide. Holmes explained that she loves what she does because paining and customized clothing is what makes her happy. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”