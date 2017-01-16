New Beginnings

By Khandi Wilson

These past eight years have been tough and pressing for President Obama and his Administration but they have managed to continue a legacy of pristine confidence and class. As the new year begins to unfold, new surprises and the unexpected are sure to be present with the transition of a new Administration under President-elect Trump. This past election proved that as established as a country we are, there is still room for new things to form. By the Electoral college confirming the election of Donald Trump, he has since nominated controversial picks for his new cabinet, which include the ideals of his campaign. He has chosen billionaires and individuals who have never held a governmental position before, which is a first in hundreds of years.

Parallel in how President Obama had in his first few years in Office, President-elect Trump will now have the Senate and House under a Republican majority. They have vowed to repeal some of President Obamas most influential policies and implement other rules to favor values like the Affordable Care Act, overtime rule, tax reform, REINS act, among some others that are sure to shake the foundation of Democrats all before President Obama barely has time to leave office. Senate and House GOP leaders finally have the chance to pass some policies that rule in their favor since President Bush in the 2000s.

In the process of ending his presidency, President Obama is schedule to give a farewell speech on January 10th where he began his career in the spotlight and it only seems right that he speaks as President one last time in Chicago. He is said to thank his supporters for all the love and encouragement they sent his way throughout his time serving as this country’s leader. Though he is in the lame-duck stage, President Obama will be leaving the White House with a 56% approval rating, which is far better than most of his predecessors compared to the incoming President with a rating below 41%.