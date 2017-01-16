MLK Day Post-Trump: What Does It Mean To You?

By Shayla Simmons

With the impending inauguration looming over America’s shoulder, many question the fate of its citizens for numerous reasons.

For the students of Tennessee State University, the legacy created by past leaders is unsure, especially the strides made for civil rights. As the campus gears up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a time of reflection is necessary to assess what’s next during a time of uncertainty.

When asked what does Martin Luther King Day mean to her after the news of Trump’s election win, Amani Moreland, junior Mass Communications major, was very vocal on the subject.

“This election feels like all the progress made in the last eight years, where we had our first African American president who served two very successful terms, may potentially all go to waste. When we observe Martin Luther King Day, we reflect on how far we’ve come and realize how hard we’ll have to work so that we don’t regress back to the dark past of African American history and the battle for civil rights.”

Darius Lewis, a Music major in his junior year, was also very opinionated when asked the same question.

“Despite the outcome of the election, Martin Luther King Day still means the same to me. The holiday shows great progress in regards to smoothing the racial tensions that painted all of history. I think now more than ever we need to really focus on this message to get through the next four years successfully.”

These opinions and similar ideologies can be shared by many across campus, especially as an HBCU community. The matter of personal reflection remains to ask yourself: ‘\What do these next four years mean for me?’