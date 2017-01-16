Ebony Magazine HBCU Campus Queens Competition

There is a legacy behind Historically Black colleges and Universities that each student who attends must live up to. Still, many people will agree that perhaps none carry this weight on their shoulders as much as our campus queens, and they do it with grace. While every position in the Student Government Association is equally important, it is our Mrs. who is the face of our prestigious institution.

With that being said, the time has come again for EBONY magazine’s HBCU Campus Queens online competition. As we know, Historically Black Colleges and Universities were originally created as a way to foster the minds, confidence and spirits of young black individuals, and just as we have elected a queen to represent us, so have the dozens of other HBCUs.

“As a rule, HBCU students stand together as a collective and as a family. But I think a little competition is healthy. It keeps us on our toes and motivates each school to do and be better” says Senior Aaron Brown. Similar to a sibling rivalry, each of our universities believe we are the best of the best. Now is the time to not only represent and showcase our school pride, but also to support our very own campus queen.

Alicia Jones, Ms. TSU is representing the Big Blue family and all it takes is the click of a button to support her! All you have to do is visit ebony.com/contestants/alicia-jones to cast your vote. You are allowed to cast 3 votes per day, so make sure to keep visiting! Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on January 18.