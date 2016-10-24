Career Fair to Feature 135+ Companies

By Shayla Simmons

The Career Development Center is hosting a Career Fair to end their Career Fair Prep Month. The event is in hopes that students will be able to land their own career after graduation. 135 companies are expected to be present for the occasion with big names such as AT&T, Bank of America, Microsoft and Verizon making an appearance.

To prepare students for the major opportunity, the Career Development Center has offered services to better their chances of landing an interview. Aside from mock interviews and resume critiques, which are offered year around, the Career Center also offered classroom presentations, career fair boot camp, and a career prep week to help students.

When asked what students could do to present his or herself as an ideal prospective employee Tina Reed, Associate Director of the Career Development Center, offered some insight.

To leave the best impression Reed advised for students to make sure they are well dressed, are equipped with multiple professional resumes, have good eye contact and a hearty handshake, and to speak clearly. Most importantly, do your homework for the company you are approaching.

Reed also gave advice to students seeking a job by stressing the importance of preparation. To do so, she suggested finding a mentor within the same field and to participate in internships, which may lead to a job offer. She also recommended beginning the job-hunting process at least six months before graduation.

The Career Fair will take place October 26, 2016 in Kean Hall from 10:30-2:30PM.