Homecoming 2016: Battle of the Dorms

In between the competition, amazing performances by the dance troupes, “Find Out” followed by “Hipnotyze” wowed the audience. After the students completed their performances, the host announced the first, second, and third place winners.

In 3rd place, was Tyrell Jones representing Hall Hall with a dance tribute. In second place was Khadeja from Mary Wilson hall with a lyrical rap. And last but not least, the Winner, Brandon Lenox from Hale Hall performed a poet about black lives and police brutality.