Miscellaneous

WE NEED YOU!

by · September 22, 2016

If there is one thing that Tennessee State University is known for, it is our top of the line sports teams! Whether it is football, basketball, tennis, golf or track & field, there is always an exciting game to catch, and it is even more exciting when you get to be the one who reports every win. If you have a passion for sports, or if you are interested in sports broadcasting or sports journalism, The Meter has a spot for you!
We are currently searching for a sports writer who will be able to cover not only TSU events, but national sports games as well! If you are interested, feel free to contact me at adayvonne15@gmail.com.

