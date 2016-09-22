TSU Student Student Lenox Publishes for The Unspoken

By Delvakio Brown

Staff Writer

Since 9th Grade Tennessee State University sophomore, Brandon Lenox, has used his talent of words to express himself. After competing in various poetry slams, many people asked Lenox where they could buy his poems. After much thought, he began to put together all of his work and authored Diary of A Stage Sitter and later on, isoLAtion.

Noticing that he didn’t have a cohesive piece of work he wanted to write poems that promoted self-motivation, was easily relatable, and based on spreading love and faith.

Lenox writes a lot about his experiences from his freshman year and believes it can motivate many. “When it comes to the freshman experience, I want to keep it real about the trials and tribulations because everything is not shown and many times there is no one to talk to,” stated Lenox.

In Diary of A Stage Sitter, Lenox takes us on a journey where speaks for all those who have words to say but always go unspoken. It’s the deep words of one’s soul that have been trapped and never found a door. Thinking that the poems would be hard to understand, Lennox initially struggled with the writing process but realized that the message is up for personal interpretation.

Being a part of a single parent home like many African American males in America, growing up wasn’t easy. Dealing with what life offered, which was a father who disappeared and a mother who had to sacrifice more than she probably ever thought she would, created an earthquake in Lenox. These experiences caused him to now speak with a passion for making a difference and relating to others.

In isoLAtion, he goes against correct grammar for the title because it has a message of its own. He emphasizes a lower case ‘i’ to point out self-confidence and capitalized ‘L’ and ‘A’ meaning love always. You can purchase both Diary of A Stage Sitter and isoLAtion on Amazon.

Now 19, the sophomore hopes to reach hearts of many and give them something to read in knowing that even when you go unspoken you can still speak through difference volumes.

In college, many students can become isolated from everything and not realize that the campus they reside on has so many opportunities that would love to embrace them. Through the book, Lenox pushes readers into becoming confident in self. It’s okay to be a puzzle piece that doesn’t fit. It’s not meant to be forced.