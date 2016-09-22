Theater Season Kicks Off with Two Productions

By Martavious Mortin

Staff Writer

The season for theater has officially started. The Tennessee State University’s Theater Department will be kicking off the school year with two suspenseful plays: Sorry Wrong Number and The Hitch Hiker.

Sorry Wrong Number explores the world of the unknowing. Mrs. Stevenson, played by Senior Theater Major, Kala Ross, creates a historical insight of this radio drama in real life.

The Hitch Hiker explores the whole notion of death as well as what is real and what isn’t. Junior Theater Major, Justin Tucker, plays Ron Adams, a man who deals with ghostly mind tricks while on the road.

Mr. Marc Payne, a theater instructor, directs both plays. The first showings will be September 22 at 7 pm and continue through the 24th. The final showings will be Sunday, September 25 at 3pm.