The Quick Stop Shop for Career Success

By Shayla Simmons

Copy Editor

The stresses of school weigh heavily on every student’s back trying to reach the ultimate goal: their dream career. Students work tirelessly to make that aspiration a reality by receiving high marks and joining organizations and clubs to build a stellar resume. Yet how can you translate all that hard work to a prospective employer?

The Career Development Center, located in the Student Center suite 304, offers a plethora of services to help any student to present themselves with his or her best foot forward and compete in the competitive job market.

Career counseling and advisement, resume reviews and mock interviews are only the beginning as to how the career development center can help students. The center can also connect students to internship opportunities as well as hosting graduate showcases and career fairs to offer students the chance to network. Workshops and seminars lead by real world employers are also offered by the center.

“We want to make sure that your information is up to par and is really able to compete with other students…the goal is to prepare you before [your interview with a company employer]” said Chandria Harris, who serves as internship coordinator.

When asked about the process of gaining an internship with the help of the Career Center Harris began by saying, “I’ll start by asking you to fill out what you’re looking for [in an internship employer] and what top companies interest you. We host an orientation to cover what to say, what and what not to do.“

“Then we start outsourcing your information. Once you are hired, I’ll present you with an internship contract with the company, follow up with you and assess your work to hopefully convert you from an intern to an employee,” Harris concluded.

Harris also emphasized the importance of Tiger Track, which connects students to internship updates and job opportunities three times a week. Students can access this invaluable database by subscribing through the Career Development Center’s website.