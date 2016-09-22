Student Art Gallery Opens in the Arts Dept.

By Martavious Mortin

Staff Writer

Things are looking promising for the Department of Arts this fall semester. A new art Gallery will be opening up, displaying new work from both students and instructors here at Tennessee State University.

As of now, there is no instructor over the program. However, the department plans to open the gallery to the public by the middle of October. The Hiram Van Gordon Memorial Gallery is located in room 118 of Elliot Hall.

Many events are already held there to display the artistic works of students throughout the semester. It’s highly encouraged that students visit the gallery when it opens to support the talented artists of TSU.