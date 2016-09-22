Major Key Alert: Tips and Tricks for Clear Skin

By Ravin Ashlee Mosely-Hall

Staff Writer

Having clear skin has always been in style but, how does once achieve clear skin? First, everyone’s skin is different so things that work for one person won’t always work for another. Also, believe it or not your diet has an effect on your skin. What you consume determines how you feel and your diet will literally show through your skin. Having clear skin is a mixture of things such as the products you’re using, how often you’re using them, your skin type, your diet, where you live etc. Here are some tips and tricks to achieve clear skin.

Tip #1: Water is a major key. This might sound obvious, but not everyone knows this. Water not only makes your skin look good, but it makes you feel good as well. Did you know if your urine is too yellow, that’s not a good thing? Yes. Your urine is supposed to be a pale yellow; that’s how you know you’re drinking enough water. Water plumps up the skin, causing wrinkles and pores to appear blurred and not as apparent. When you’re not drinking enough water, especially if you’re in a dry environment, your skin could fake and appear dull instead of youthful and dewy. Long story short: drink more water.

Tip #2: Cleanse, cleanse, cleanse! In the morning I usually just splash some cold water on my face and that’s enough for me, but at night I make sure to really deep cleanse my skin. You don’t need any expensive, over the top product for this. Just something you know will penetrate and clean your skin, and make sure you’re rinsing the cleanser all the way off. I usually start off with warm water because, that opens your pores and then do my final rinse with cold water to close my pores.

Tip #3: Moisturize! Major key alert: even if you have oily skin it is still crucial that you moisturize. Coconut oil is a good solution to this issue. Try using this product at night, that way your skin can repair itself while you’re sleeping. During the day, use Cetaphil lotion. This product will moisturize your skin without making it look greasy. Plus they give you a lot of product for a great price!

Tip #4: Always start with clean hands. For this, try using one of those cleansing brushes. If you do not, just make sure that your hands are clean whenever dealing with skin. Also, once your face is clean and moisturized, try not to touch your skin.

Tip #5: Don’t be afraid to show your skin some TLC. Every now and then treat yourself to a nice mask. They don’t have to be expensive masks, you can get one at Walmart for a dollar, and they work!

Tip #6: 3-Step Approach. These products are found at almost every drugstore. The 3-step approach is, salicylic acid (they have spot treatments of this or cotton rounds soaked in the product), benzoyl peroxide (they have face washes in this and spot treatments) and then your daily moisturizer. I know the names sound intimidating but try it and it will change your life!

Tip #7: Don’t over wash, even if your skin is like rocky road and so oily you can fry some chicken with it… Don’t over wash your skin. It will not help. The same goes for over exfoliating. Exfoliating is something I do once a week to get rid of the dead skin, so my skin can breathe and be smoother. However, over exfoliating can cause your skin to become sensitive and even more prone to breakouts.

Tip #8: Makeup isn’t your enemy, but she’s not your best friend either. Try not to wear it every day. If you do, just make sure you’re washing it all the way off. Also, be sure to pay attention to the products you’re using. Certain makeup products will increase your chances of a breakout, so experiment with different brands and see what works best with your skin.

Tip #9: Don’t pop it! The only time to pop a pimple is if you see it’s ready to be popped and you can wash your face right after. As far as knowing when it’s ready, you’ll know when you see the whitehead. Popping the pimple causes it to open and so washing your face while it’s open will make it easier for the product to get in the pimple and clean out the bacteria. But if you’re out and about and notice a whitehead… Don’t pop it. It will just open the pimple, causing the dirt from your hands to get in there and make it worse. Don’t play yourself.

Tip #10: Do your research. Find out your skin type and go see a dermatologist if you’re able to. Either way, there will be some trial and error, you’re not going to be an expert on your skin the first time around. So don’t get discouraged if something doesn’t work for you but works for your friend. Just take the time to pay attention to your skin, make changes and see what works and what doesn’t.