Former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Revolution

By Khandi Wilson

Staff Writer

A Political Revolution is Underway.

The time of the common man is now.

There was once a time in history when it was socially unacceptable for an ordinary Joe to go out and run for public office. One had to have extensive knowledge of the position, and for the most part that specific individual was well-suited for the job and everyone knew it.

During the Primaries, Bernie Sanders hit a particular nerve that really got America’s wheels moving. He began Our Revolution. Firstly, he started with a campaign that received funds solely from individual donations—not from PACS or any other corporate entities. On average he collected $27 from his 7.6 Million contributions through April 30th . He chose a political stance that signified that Wall Street and any other big businesses could not buy him or his campaign.

Our Revolution is a continuation of Sanders’ stance to rebuild America through a Progressive lens. It is noted that they wish to support people who ultimately will lead us to having more Progressive members in high positions all around the country so that they may make the dream of political consciousness a reality. This Revolution already has an agenda set and ready to be implemented. It focuses on issues from Income Inequality to Vesting Tribal Nations and even Climate Change.

Bernie Sanders has made waves through social media and on national news. He has become a game-changer since he has gained fame while also collecting the support of many millennials and young adult voters.

The various stances are worth checking out. See for yourself why this man and his philosophical agenda are so popular and well-supported.