Dos and Don’t: How to Dress Ready for Business

By Knija Kendrick Meter Staff Writer

It is very important to know what to wear and what not to wear when it comes to business attire whether it be for a job interview or to work. You may not know what those are so I went out and interviewed Mass Communications professor, Ms. Morris to help those who don’t know what people in the business world are looking for.

“Short skirts for women and casual clothing such as t-shirts and jeans for men are some “don’ts” for business attire.” Ms. Morris said. “First, you should be wearing clothing that you feel comfortable in, but is also more professional. For example, something you would wear to church or wear to a function is appropriate,” Ms. Morris said.

“A lot of times I see students dressing up with clothes they may wear to a party and that’s not the same thing.” If you have a big meeting to attend or a luncheon, you want to dress more professional rather than if you’re going to class so people can take you more seriously.”

“Dark and solid colors are acceptable, maybe a few patterns but nothing too wild,” Ms. Morris said. “You can wear high heels, but if you’re going to be working all day you want to wear shoes you’re comfortable with wearing all day. The same rules apply to men as well. A polo shirt on some days is acceptable, but most of the time a button up with a suit and tie is most appropriate,” Ms. Morris said.

If you came into college not knowing how to dress for important business events, this should give you a sense of how you should and should not look in the business world!