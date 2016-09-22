Are You Ready?

In the last issue, I discussed how college is not about getting a degree, but about preparing for a career. I wanted expand upon that in this issue of The Meter.

According to a 2013 study done by The Bureau of Labor Statistics, 48 percent of employed U.S. college grads are in jobs that require less than a four-year degree. That means that nearly half of all college graduates are not using the degree they spent four years and thousands of dollars to get. Perhaps this is the result of a failing economy or lack of ambition, or perhaps it has to do with a lack of preparation.

Whether you are a senior or a freshman, it is never too early or too late to start thinking about your career. As a freshman you have the next few years to explore your interests, so don’t be afraid to do that. For example, the elective courses you select give you a great opportunity to experiment with other majors, which will help you find your true passion.

If you are an upperclassman with less time to explore your options, don’t panic. For those of you who may not feel as excited about your undergraduate degree as you once were, grad school is the perfect time to change directions.

Regardless of your classification, there are resources available that can help you decide what it is that you’d like to do. In fact, that is the Career Development Center’s main focus. Visit them as often as possible to see what new opportunities are available, or just to receive some career-oriented advice.

Job shadowing and internships are also great opportunities to explore your chosen profession. After all, many people enjoy a subject in the classroom and yet discover that it is not right for them once they enter the field. In order to avoid this, try to get as much practical experience as possible before deciding.

College is all about exploring your options, and then preparing yourself for the career that you choose. So regardless of what that decision is, start preparing now.