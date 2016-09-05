TSU AMONG SEVERAL PARTICIPANTS IN BACK-TO-SCHOOL FESTIVAL

Lucas Johnson-Department of Media Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University is doing its part to help area youngsters have a “healthy start” back to school.

The university partnered with several organizations on August 13 to sponsor Love’s Healthy Start Festival, an event started by State Rep. Harold Love, Jr.

The festival at Hadley Park near TSU was once again a success. TSU President Glenda Glover and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry stopped by to show their support.

“I’m so grateful for the participation in today’s event,” Love said. “We should all feel good about the number of students and families who will benefit. This will definitely give them a healthy start.”

Love said the event is a way for the community to support educational success, physical health and safe communities for Nashville’s children and youth.

“It’s our hope that the festival always meets some of the needs of the community,” said Love, who graduated from TSU.

This was the fourth year of the festival, which provided free backpacks and other school supply giveaways. One of the main sponsors of the event, Tyson Foods, Inc., has been a participant for three years.

“We know that getting ready for back to school is something that everyone should be able to do and have the appropriate resources to do so,” said Anna Kimble-Roberson, community relations manager at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods. “We very much appreciate Rep. Love in terms of his efforts to coordinate so many community partners to offer different resources to make it easier for families to have the tools that they need to get off to a good start.”

In addition to giving away school supplies, the festival had a health fair, as well as free food and live entertainment.

Tennessee State University’s Ralph H. Boston Wellness Center was one of several departments from the university that participated in the festival.

“It’s a good opportunity to enlighten and make people more aware of what they’re eating, what they’re doing,” said Gerald Davis, director of the Wellness Center. “We want them to do things a little bit better than they have been; to live a better lifestyle, physically and mentally.”

TSU’s College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences, and the Office of Enrollment Management also participated in the festival.