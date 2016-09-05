Meet the New Editor

Welcome new Tigers! And welcome back returning Tigers! I hope you all are as excited as I am for the upcoming semester. My name is Ada Taylor and I am a senior from Detroit, Michigan and The Meter’s Editor-in-Chief for the 2016-2017 academic school year. Previously, this position was held by Ashley Parmer, and I can only hope to reach the bar that she set so high.

As editor, I would love to see The Meter have an even larger presence on our campus than we have had in previous years. This means that we will attempt to cover all major stories regarding TSU, sharing anything that could be detrimental to our legacy as well as emphasizing all of the wondrous things coming out of our illustrious university.

However, as important as the content may be, so is the medium by which we receive it. And in today’s society, digital has become more important. And for that reason, my personal goal this year to increase our presence online. We will do this by utilizing both our website at www.tsuthemeter.com and The Meter’s mobile app.

I say “we” because there is no way I could do this alone! Everyone here at The Meter is extremely gifted in their respective fields, and each person is bringing their insight and expertise to The Meter.

After all, articles tend to cover a broad range of topics, which means we need students from a broad range of majors. The Meter staff is a dedicated and ambitious team and if you would like to be a part of it, please do not hesitate to contact me. Just shoot me an email at adayvonne15@gmail.com.

To my fellow seniors: Prepare for the future, but do not forget to enjoy the moment. To incoming freshmen: Welcome! And to all, remember that college is not just about getting a degree, but about preparing for a career. Enjoy your time here while never losing sight of that goal.

I am looking forward to working with you all as Editor-in-Chief and I pray each of you has a wonderful and prosperous year. Thanks for reading!