Election 2016: It is Important to Know

By Khandi Wilson

Meter Staff Writer

The primaries are now over and the upcoming general election is speedily approaching. This election year has been memorable in itself but it also has made revolutionary steps towards what our nation has come to accept: a female nominee and an off-script businessman for president—oh what an unprecedented year it has been. Both presidential candidates of the Republican and Democratic party are well-known names but it is important to know that there are more individuals running for the presidency other than Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Jill Stein of the Green Party proposes a plan for this nation that will make it more efficient and fair for all who live in this country. Some key issues that she focuses on is turning to renewable energy, encouraging the use of organic materials, supporting the right to a livable wage, free tuition from pre-school through college, reestablishing music and the arts in curriculums, launching a $15 per hour minimum wage, certified equal pay for equal work, and cutting military spending in half while also creating an Election Day exclusively for enforcing our rights.

Gary Johnson is representing the Libertarian Party, ensuring that Americans feel free and are able to be independent in their beliefs and choices. His platforms include leveling the playing field for jobs while also increasing job growth, insisting that we need to focus on issues at home rather than interfering in international affairs. Johnson also supports pro-choice, affirms in the legalization of marijuana, and wants a genuine balanced budget without tax increases while also making immigration more efficient by providing work visas and proof of employment.

It is important to know that being educated in this election is of high-priority, which includes knowing all the candidates and their platforms on certain issues, but you need to register to vote. Most millennials are coming into this election interested and eager to fight for the candidate that best reflects their beliefs and values, but their voice cannot be heard because of their lack of registration. If you want to make a difference this election year, call your nearest County Recorder and register—it is your right after all.