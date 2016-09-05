Beauty on a College Student’s Budget

Alexis Clark

Meter Staff Writer

“I can not afford this,” is a thought that might run through your mind plenty of times while living the college lifestyle. Trying to save yet figuring out how to wisely spend your money can prove to be a challenge. Especially when it comes to spending money on products such as hair, skin care, and cosmetic items. But have no fear; there are a few brands that can help you maintain your daily routine, all while staying within your budget.

The brand E.l.f is a cosmetic line that is extremely cheap. They have items that start as low as $1.00 such as makeup brushes and powder palettes, making it very affordable. This brand is also very convenient for TSU students since their items are conveniently located in the TSU bookstore. They can also be found at the local Walgreens or Walmart.

Shea Moisturize is an award winning company that focuses mainly on body washes and hair care products for every hair texture and type. Their products are not only for women but for men as well. Shea Moisturize items can also be located at a Walgreens or any local drug store. Their products may not be as cheap as E.l.f cosmetics but their quality is amazing and well worth the price.

Shea Moisturize also offers a thick bar of African black soap with shea butter that can help prevent dry and irritated skin for only $3.99. The brand also has an African black soap deep cleansing shampoo and conditioner that is popular in the natural hair community. In 2015 both products were included in top 10 best sellers list. The natural and organic ingredients used in these products can revert damaged hair back into strong healthy hair for $10.99 per bottle.

For skin care, Cetaphil is a great skin care product that help prevents annoying acne breakouts. Cetaphil daily face cleanser is a gentle product that is priced at $6.39 and is effective within days. The face wash does not strip the moisture from your skin, therefore working well for those with sensitive skin as well. Compared to other face cleaners the prices are reasonable and extremely worth it.