A Warm Welcome to New Students

By: Shayla Simmons

The start of a new school year is finally upon us at Tennessee State University and with it, both current students and faculty alike welcome the class of 2020 and transfer students to our illustrious campus. For many, this may be the first time away from home and an opportunity to explore newfound freedom. For others, this is just another chapter in your journey to obtaining greatness.

Yet, your commitment to Tennessee State will be the initiation of lifelong friendships, meaningful relationships with professors and budding networks with future colleagues. Here at Tennessee State University, our professors and students pride themselves on community and camaraderie with their students and peers, which is evident through these few messages to our new students.

From the honors college, Dr. Coreen Jackson, director of the Honors College and president of the NAAAHP (National Association of African American Honors Programs) had these kind words for incoming students, “I welcome all of you to our beautiful campus, and we are so excited to have you. As you all know this is an institution of higher learning, and we are here to serve as teachers, advisors, and mentors to help guide you through your journey”

“We look forward to you joining our close-knit family where you can grow with your intellectual contemporaries, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and embrace our love for serving others,” says Albany Stewart, a senior and student president of the honors college, “We want to assure you that faculty and staff are truly dedicated to your success here at Tennessee State.”

With these assurances in mind, we all here at Tennessee State wish you the best with all that comes your way this academic year and the many to come.