By Shayla Simmons

Meter Staff Writer

Beyoncé has done it once again. The singer released her sixth album titled Lemonade exclusively on HBO as a visual album. The album contained twelve songs, each following the emotions of her husband of eight years, rapper Jay-Z, his infidelity and the reconciliation of their marriage.

To say the least, the visuals were amazing as is expected of the work of Beyoncé. The message was clearly delivered, yet also contained a deeper narrative. Immediately following the release of the album, social media was swarmed with a multitude of commentaries. From the empowerment of Black women, to addressing the Black Lives Matter movement, to the importance of self-worth, mostly everyone could find an element that they could connect and relate to.

My personal take away from the entirety was quite the roller coaster. Initially, I, like many others, only saw the surface of the issue. I could not get past the fact that anyone could remain unfaithful to a woman like Beyoncé. Basically in my eyes, love was over and out as far as I was concerned.

But upon further review and left to create my own interpretation, I came to the conclusion that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Lemons can be any struggle in your life. Infidelity, racism, police brutality, misogyny, unemployment even something as virtually minute as a spat with your roommate, it all leads to a greater purpose.

Yes, it sounds unbelievably corny but the “lemonade” you make of your situation can be just as “bitter” or “sweet” as you make it to be. Beyoncé chose not to let her marriage end. You can choose to come out a better person in the end. The defining factor is all based on perspective.

So what kind of lemonade will you make?`