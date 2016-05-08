Sigma Tau Delta Returns to Campus

Tennessee State University is known for demonstrating high excellence in service and academics, and having honor societies is a way for students to be recognized for exemplifying these important ideals. The University already has honor societies such as Alpha Kappa Mu, Golden Key International, Phi Kappa Phi, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, as well as Phi Eta Sigma. But after a year in the dark, Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society has returned once again.

Sigma Tau Delta was founded in 1924 at Dakota Wesleyan University. According to English.org , the Society is dedicated to “promote exemplary character and good fellowship among its members; exhibit high standards of academic excellence; and to serve society by fostering literacy.”

Sigma Tau Delta has 875 active chapters based in the United States and overseas. Annually, there are roughly 9,000 members that are inducted by nomination around the world.

Since being reinstituted, The Alpha Alpha Eta Chapter at TSU just celebrated its 50 years in existence with an induction of eight of its newest members. Next fall, Sigma Tau Delta will begin by making their name known on campus. They plan on creating some campus activities like: Word of the Month, a Book Club, a Palm Painting evening, and a Resume and Cover Letter Writing Seminar to engage students to participate in fun and creative events. Some community service goals they plan on doing are a book drive and an essay scholarship, while also adopting a classroom to help supply them with school supplies.

The new members plan on doing big things next year to let campus know that they are here to stay. They have great ideas to make their mark in TSU history and that will be evident in their charitable work, both on and off campus.