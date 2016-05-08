Meet The Meter’s New Editors for 2016-2017

ADA TAYLOR, Editor-in-Chief
Taylor is a rising senior and Mass Communications major with an Integrated Marketing concentration. She is from Detroit, Michigan and always looking for ways to help out. She stays active on the TSU campus and hopes to continue doing so after graduation by helping nonprofit and other organizations promote themselves and their brand.
SHAYLA SIMMONS, Managing Editor
Simmons is an 18-year-old rising sophomore majoring in Mass Communications with a concentration in Journalism. She is from the Washington D.C area and hopes to take her interests and passions into the real world and one day establish a news outlet for expatriates.
LEONA DUNN, News Editor
Dunn is a rising sophomore and Mass Communications major with a journalism concentration. She is from Omaha, Nebraska. Written and spoken word is her favorite hobby. She believes her purpose in life is to inform the public about things they would not have known, things that impact their lives and help heal and broaden their mentalities. She is also involved in LYLAS, Honors College and Soul Fire on the TSU campus.