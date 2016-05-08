EDITORIAL: It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye

There is a time for everything, the saying goes. There’s a time to plant and a time to uproot; a time to tear down and a time to build; a time to be silent and a time to speak.

I have had a lot of good times as a member of The Meter staff. But now it’s time to say goodbye.

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Editor-in-Chief during this academic school year. I took pride in this position, treating it as a great responsibility and an honor. I have learned so much from this experience, and I am eager to take my knowledge and skills to show the world what being a Tiger in a leadership position has taught me.

To The Meter readers: Thank you for allowing The Meter to come into your dorms, offices and classrooms. Without you, we would not have a reason to carry out our mission of providing the Big Blue Family with information involving the campus.

To The Meter staff: I am honored to have worked with you. Thank you for your cooperation, your engagement and your great ideas. But most importantly, thank you for putting in such amazing work to rebuild this newspaper into a stellar masterpiece.

To The Meter Advisor: I would like to thank you for your motivation and your vision for the paper. Thank you for taking the time to guide me throughout the year. You are a hard worker and expect nothing less from those you encounter.

As I look back over the year, I am proud to see the growth and success of the The Meter just as a mom would see the same in her baby. Even as I write this, I am teary-eyed at the thought of leaving, but I know I am leaving this paper in good hands.

As I move on from Tennessee State University and pass the baton to Ada Taylor, I know that The Meter will continue its rich legacy and tradition started by Samuel Yette in 1950.

Sincerely,

Ashley Parmer

TSU Class of 2016