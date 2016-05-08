Departments Team Up to Form New Project, Ars Poetica

By Martavious Morton

Meter Staff Writer

The Mass Communications Department and the Literature Department has teamed up to form a great project known as Ars Poetica.

Dr. Michelle Pinkard teaches a Poetics and Compositions class in the Literature Department at TSU. Mr. Brian Day teaches Visual Storytelling I which is a class that focuses on production and the placing of videos in a story in the form of a documentary. Together the two professors and departments worked on a project that involves poetry and video production.

The backstory of the poetry were handled by students in Dr. Pinkard’s class, and Mr. Day’s students were responsible for placing that story in documentary form as well as creating a visual representation of the poem presented to them. The overall project took 3 weeks to plan and produce. This project helped the Mass Communications students get more experience in creating an actual story in documentary form on a whole new level. It helped them show their creative editing skills and ideas. The poets loved the productions and working with the Mass Communications students because it helped some of them come out and embrace their inner artist.

“The screening was wonderful. There were tears, including my own. We would have loved to hear more about the choices in cinematography, but we ran out of time. People were demanding to know when the DVD would be released,”Dr. Pinkard said.

The students are currently working on producing a DVD featuring the films that they would like to release to the public soon.