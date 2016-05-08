‘Coffee and Conversation’ With Meharry’s First Lady

By Leona Dunn

Meter Staff Writer

Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College students and faculty joined together for “Coffee and Conversation,” a meet and greet hosted by the Women’s Center with the help of new first lady of Meharry Medical College, Phyllis D.K. Hildreth.

“There are four Historically Black Colleges all connected by this one street, Jefferson, and I am excited to introduce programming that will help us all connect and see what’s going on that works and doesn’t work on different campuses,” Mrs. Hildreth said.

It was a short program, lasting only an hour, where the first few minutes consisted of networking over a small snack. Then the other half was spent by members of both universities exchanging ideas for future collaborations.

“We look at Tennessee State University as our fetus school meaning we love taking students from this university and developing them into the best future doctors and surgeons that they can be, but we want to work closer with the university,” Mrs. Hildreth said, “so that we can make it easier for students wanting to apply for graduate school with us to reach our requirements for admission, since we are finding that it’s harder for Tennessee State University students to get accepted due to a slight curriculum difference.”

After a quick question and answer session occurred, there was a slight exchanging of gifts and photos taken before the program commenced.